McAllen police hold radio moment of silence in honor of two fallen officers killed six years ago

It's been six years since two McAllen police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. were killed in an ambush while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in south McAllen.

The officers were walking to the home when the suspect opened the door and started shooting. The suspect died after turning the weapon on himself.

On Saturday, July 11, the McAllen Police Department held a radio moment of silence to honor the fallen officers.

"It's another message to our community of the kind of sacrifices that men and women in law enforcement across the city of McAllen, across the state of Texas, across the U.S.A., the kind of sacrifices they make in the name of their safety," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

The moment of silence was held for 38 seconds, which is the sum of the date they were killed.