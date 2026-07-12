Vehicle theft suspect evades arrest following police chase from Pharr to Mercedes
Authorities chased a stolen truck from Pharr to Mercedes before losing the driver on foot, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.
The pursuit started around 7:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Colorado. The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the chase.
The driver stopped the truck in Mercedes and fled on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, according to Martinez.
The truck was recovered, and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
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