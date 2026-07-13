Edinburg city truck rolls over on I-69C, closing northbound lanes

A rollover crash involving a solid waste truck from the city of Edinburg has caused the closure of the northbound Interstate-69C lanes until further notice, according to a city spokesperson.

The truck was traveling northbound on I-69C near the Russell Road overpass at around 6:30 p.m. Monday when the driver lost control. The truck rolled over onto its left side across the main lanes, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was hospitalized to be evaluated, according to the spokesperson.

No other vehicles were involved.

The northbound lanes of I-69C are closed in the affected area. Emergency personnel are on the scene, and traffic is being diverted off the highway onto the frontage road.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.