Lyford police chief among those stung in bee attack
The Lyford police chief was among several people stung during a bee attack at a residence on Dario Street on Monday.
Police said five people were stung in the incident, including the police chief, who was stung 18 times.
An elderly man was pulled from the swarm and put in a patrol car; he had been stung at least 30 times, according to police. Both the man and an elderly woman were transported to a local hospital.
The police chief also drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
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