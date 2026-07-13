RGV Vipers, Driscoll prepare for 6th annual Back-To-School Expo in Edinburg
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Driscoll are hosting their sixth annual Back-To-School Expo in Edinburg.
RGV Vipers Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellett spoke with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera about the event.
Around 4,000 backpacks and 50,000 school supplies will be given away while supplies last. Vaccines, sports physicals, health screenings and haircuts will also be available.
Participants who want a sports physical must schedule an appointment in advance.
The expo is scheduled for July 21 at the Bert Ogden Arena from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, email info@rgvipers.com.
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