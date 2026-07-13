Brownsville voters to decide on mayor and city commissioner pay raises in November

Brownsville voters will have the final say on whether the mayor and city commissioners should get a pay raise.

The city commission approved sending the proposed charter change to voters in November. If approved their pay could nearly double.

The mayor's compensation is currently set at $40,000 a year, while city commissioners receive $25,000. The mayor's pay would increase to $62,500, and commissioners would see their pay double to $50,000.

The city attorney says the proposed increase would not come with any new requirements or additional hours.

The charter review committee recommended the change, arguing that higher compensation could make public office more accessible to people who are not retired or independently wealthy.

"And so this gives most individuals that just don't have the means, or, you know, can't take time off from work to be able to devote that time to the city," Brownsville City Attorney Will Trevino said.

Trevino adds the proposed salary for the mayor was set just above the median household income, while the proposed salary for commissioners is around the median household income.

The pay increase is not automatic; Brownsville voters will have the final say at the ballot box this November.

Voters could also give themselves more power over city ordinances.

The initiative would allow community members to make changes or propose city ordinances through a petition process.

The referendum would give residents a way to challenge certain ordinances already passed by the city. According to Trevino, the goal is about transparency and empowering the people.

"We did have five public hearings where citizens were allowed the opportunity to come speak on any provisions that they wanted to address. So this is just a step forward in making governance for city of Brownsville," Trevino said.

Alongside these amendments, voters will also consider adding merit-based hiring principles to the city charter and requirements to keep an ethics board and campaign finance regulations in place.

The city says it plans to release educational materials to help voters understand each proposed change before heading to the polls in November.

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