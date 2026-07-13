ICE Harlingen office sets record with 238 arrests in a single day, agency says

Top: Manuel Morales-Geronimo, Jose Alfredo Castillo-Mendoza, Gilberto Hernandez-Valdez and Guadalupe Rosales Bottom: Noe Tinoco Perez, Juan Sebastian Chable-De La Cruz, Fernando Leonel Perez-Torres and Gabino Guerrero-Flores.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Harlingen arrested 238 people accused of being in the country illegally in a single day in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The arrests happened on June 18, 2026, and set a record for the Harlingen field office.

Among those arrested were people with convictions for attempted kidnapping, sexual battery and drug possession.

ICE Harlingen also arrested an alleged Paisas gang member Manuel Morales-Geronimo, who holds convictions for assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and illegal reentry, the news release stated.

Other arrests include:

— Jose Alfredo Castillo-Mendoza, from Mexico, was convicted of attempted kidnapping, sexual battery and illegal reentry.

— Fernando Leonel Perez-Torres, from Mexico, had convictions for a crash involving injury, theft, illegal entry and two illegal reentries.

— Noe Tinoco Perez, from Mexico, had convictions for felony possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, amphetamine trafficking and illegal reentry.

— Juan Sebastian Chable-De La Cruz, from Mexico, was convicted of unlawfully carrying a weapon and two illegal reentries.

— Gilberto Hernandez-Valdez, from Mexico, had convictions for driving under the influence of liquor, hit and run, obstructing police and three illegal entries.

— Guadalupe Rosales, from Mexico, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

— Gabino Guerrero-Flores, from Mexico, was convicted of theft of property.

Additional details on the remaining 230 arrests were not provided. The arrests involved federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Those arrested could face additional charges for illegal reentry into the United States.