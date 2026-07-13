Brownsville bank robbery suspect identified

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Chase Bank branch.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

According to a news release, officers arrested 45-year-old Eliud Escobedo, who is accused of stealing $5,000 in cash. The money was recovered at the time of his arrest and he is now pending arraignment on a felony charge.

The Chase bank location is closed until further notice, customers can still access the drive-thru ATM only.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.