Woman hospitalized following nightclub shooting near Edinburg, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend in rural Edinburg.
The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of South Raul Longoria Road.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting after receiving multiple 911 calls, according to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
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