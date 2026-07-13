McAllen ISD to host 'keep summer going' event highlighting free summer meals for kids
McAllen ISD and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty will host a Keep Summer Going celebration to raise awareness of a no-cost summer meals program for children and teens.
The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the McAllen Public Library at 4001 N. 23 St. in McAllen, according to a news release.
The program provides free meals to all children and teens 18 and younger at schools, churches, recreation centers, parks, libraries and other community locations.
Children do not need to be enrolled in school to participate. No registration, paperwork, or proof of income is required.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program, and McAllen ISD runs it.
Families can find the nearest summer meals site by visiting www.summerfood.org or calling 211.
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