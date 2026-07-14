Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office offering hands-on experience with teen academy

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office kicked off their first-ever Sheriff's Teen Academy on Monday. It's a week-long program, and 25 teens have enrolled.

"I saw the opportunity in learning more about police officers and how it would help me for the future," student Fabian Rodriguez said.

Teens will get hands-on experience on what it takes to be in law enforcement. They're also learning how to make good decisions.

"They're at an age where they kind of get exposed to a lot of different things, whether it's drugs, maybe alcohol, stuff like that," Senior Deputy Edwin Ibarra said. "What this program is designed to do is not only to learn about the different divisions and what law enforcement does, but also make a positive impact on our students and help them make healthy and positive choices."

Students are chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.