Roma postal worker arrested for threatening to kill her boss, complaint says

An employee at the Roma United States Postal Service branch is facing a terroristic threat charge for threatening to kill her boss, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The complaint said Heaven Ramirez was in a group chat with two other employees when she made the threat against her boss.

The incident was reported on April 30 when the Roma Police Department was dispatched to a USPS branch. Officers made contact with the victim who said an employee spoke to her and advised she was in a group chat with Ramirez and another co-worker.

The victim said the employee showed her messages from March 20 about Ramirez and the co-worker talking about the victim and her assistant co-worker, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said the victim reported that in one of the messages Ramirez said "if you murder [victim] I'll help hide the body, pookie."

The victim said she didn't want to file charges, but wanted to file a police report for documentation purposes in case something happens in the future, according to the complaint.

The reporting employee later went to the Roma Police Department to provide a recorded statement about the incident.

According to the complaint, the employee said she reported the incident to the victim because "she freaked out and didn't want to get in trouble if she didn't say anything," and the reason she took so long to report the incident was because she was afraid of retaliation from Ramirez and the co-worker.

On July 7, officers were contacted that the victim wanted to file charges for the messages, according to the complaint. The victim said she felt scared and hasn't been able to sleep.

Ramirez was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. She was transported to Starr County Jail and her bond was set at $2,000.