Mission firefighters quickly contained blaze that damaged a home
The Mission Fire Department responded to a structure fire that left a home damaged.
Firefighters responded to the fire in southwest Mission at around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a city spokesperson, the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The home sustained damage but is not a total loss.
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