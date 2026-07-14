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Mission firefighters quickly contained blaze that damaged a home

Mission firefighters quickly contained blaze that damaged a home
8 hours 24 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 1:54 PM July 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo courtesy of the Mission Fire Department.

The Mission Fire Department responded to a structure fire that left a home damaged.

Firefighters responded to the fire in southwest Mission at around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a city spokesperson, the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained damage but is not a total loss.

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