Weslaco clinic to host back-to-school health fair
For The Total Me Health and Wellness Clinic in Weslaco will be hosting a free back-to-school health fair.
The clinic will be handing out free school supplies to those who attend. They will also have free blood pressure and glucose checks, mental wellness check and also body composition and wellness scans with same-day results.
The fair will also have hourly raffles for a chance to win gift cards, gas cards and appliances, kids activities and free lunch will be provided while you wait for your test results.
The fair is scheduled for July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1412 East 8th Street. For more information, call 956-351-5087 or click here.
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