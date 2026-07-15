Investigation underway after body found in Donna
An investigation is underway after a body was found, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.
The body was found Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bonita Street. Additional details were not provided.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
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