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Investigation underway after body found in Donna

Investigation underway after body found in Donna
4 hours 27 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 1:39 PM July 15, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV photo

An investigation is underway after a body was found, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.

The body was found Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bonita Street. Additional details were not provided.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

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