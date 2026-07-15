Hidalgo County hike and bike trail getting $850K in safety upgrades

A Hidalgo County hike and bike trail on North Breyfogle Road is getting a major safety overhaul.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Hike and Bike Trail is adding seven security cameras and 911 emergency call boxes to the trail. The upgrades are set to be installed in late August 2026.

The total cost of the upgrades is $850,000.

According to officials, 151 solar lights are already in place along the trail.

"It is very important that we stay in communication with our residents and see what they want because this hike and bike is for residents, and we need to keep them safe," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said.