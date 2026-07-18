Suspect arrested at port of entry in connection with Combes shooting investigation
A man was arrested at the Hidalgo International Port of Entry in connection with a shooting investigation in Combes, according to a news release.
The news release said German Tanguma was arrested on July 16 after he attempted to enter the United States. He was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on June 6.
Combes police obtained arrest warrants for Tanguma on several charges, including four counts of deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
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