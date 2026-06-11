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Pet of the week: Grumpy the shepherd mix

Pet of the week: Grumpy the shepherd mix
8 hours 58 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 11:18 AM June 11, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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