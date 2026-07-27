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Monday, July 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Monday, July 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
8 hours 37 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 7:39 AM July 27, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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