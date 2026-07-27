Mission salon owner focused on safety after suspected drunk driving crash

The owner of a Mission hair salon said he is focusing on safety after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the building.

Surveillance footage obtained by Channel 5 News shows the driver crashing into the hair salon on North Shary Road on Friday. The video shows the moment the accused driver crashes into the salon and hits a woman behind the desk.

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Authorities say the woman behind the desk was an employee at the salon. She was taken to a local hospital but has since been released.

"Thank God she wasn't seriously injured. She's a little banged up, but nothing major. You know, it's too much, but right now our priority is the safety of our employee, the recovery of our employee, as well as the lady that was driving. We want to make sure that they are safe and then after that, we want to just get back to business," EZ Cuts owner Martin Briseño said.

The driver was also hospitalized. She was charged with DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

The salon will be closed for at least two weeks.