Texas A&M to host Spanish webinar on New World screwworm
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a Spanish-language Zoom webinar on July 30 for agriculture workers, focusing on New World screwworm.
The online event starts at 10 a.m. and will cover basic biology, inspection and treatment related to livestock and wildlife management.
Several speakers are scheduled to present at the event. Topics include the life cycle of the New World screwworm, cattle management, wildlife aspects and permitting livestock to move from infested zones.
The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in fresh wounds or openings of warm-blooded animals. Once hatched, the larvae feed on living tissue, causing severe damage, secondary infections and, if untreated, death.
The pest poses a threat to livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, people. Early detection and rapid response are essential, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
For more information, or to register, click here.
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