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Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix

Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix
7 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 12:44 PM June 04, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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