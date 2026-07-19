South Texas College expands 'self-care den' to offer free hygiene products

South Texas College students can now get free personal care and hygiene items at all Hidalgo and Starr County campuses.

The program is called the Jaguar Self Care Den. Students can pick up items like deodorant, laundry detergent, and sunscreen at no cost.

Dean of Student Affairs Paul Hernandez explained the college saw a greater need from students.

"Students were saying that they are expensive at the store, and we wanted to provide that service for our students," Hernandez said.

The den started as a food pantry for students who needed help staying fed. This week, South Texas College expanded it to all six campuses across Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Hernandez says keeping the den stocked is a combined community effort from volunteers and more.

"There have been donations from faculty, and staff. We've had a lot of support, a lot of events on campus, such as the turkey trot and other kinds of fundraisers," Hernandez said.

Student volunteer Dariely Salinas said she has seen more classmates coming in since she started volunteering in 2024.

"I started back in 2024, and I've seen a lot of new faces coming to the food pantry or here," Salinas said. "But at first it was maybe 20 students, and then from now I feel like it's almost 70 students."

Salinas is studying business at South Texas College. She said body wash, shampoo, and conditioner are the most popular items.

She said removing that financial burden gives students peace of mind to focus on their studies.

"I love that we're going above and beyond for these students because some of them are struggling but still deciding to come to school. I love that we can provide for them," Salinas said.

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