SpaceX announces new target date for 13th Starship launch

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship sits on the launch pad after its test flight was aborted when some of the engines failed to ignite, in Starbase, Texas, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SpaceX announced a new target launch date for the Starship rocket following the failed attempt on Thursday.

After previously announcing a July 20 date, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced the next launch attempt is Friday, July 24.

SpaceX said it is preparing to launch from their Starbase facility "as early as Thursday, July 23."

The 90-minute launch window will open at 5:45 p.m. CT.

The launch was originally set for July 16, but SpaceX scrubbed the launch within seconds from liftoff, citing engine failures.

“The upcoming flight will aim to complete similar objectives targeted on the previous flight test, which debuted the Starship and Super Heavy V3 vehicles, while also carrying next-generation Starlink V3 satellites for the first time,” SpaceX said on its website.

Following the failed launch attempt, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said two Raptor engines would be removed and replaced.