Combes police searching for missing 74-year-old man

The Combes Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

Jose Jesus Lara was last seen at a Stripes convenience store in Combes on Wednesday, July 22, at around 3:15 p.m. Family members contacted the police department when they had not seen or heard from him.

According to a news release, preliminary information indicates Lara left his home on Woodrow Street sometime on Wednesday.

The Combes Police Department initiated an extensive search in the surrounding area throughout Thursday afternoon and overnight. With assistance of the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, drones are being deployed to expand the search area.

Lara is described as approximately five feet, five inches tall, medium brown skin, clean-shaven, dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a black shirt, a khaki baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

The news release said Lara does have a medical condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Combes Police Department at 956-425-7131.