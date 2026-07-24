$2 million grant set to rehabilitate Mission streets

A Mission neighborhood hit hard by past flooding is now set to see millions of dollars in street improvements.

For more than 30 years, Marco Garcia has called a Mission neighborhood home, but with every heavy rain, comes the same concern.

Garcia still remembers the devastating floods of 2018 when water covered much of his street.

"Oh, it was pretty bad from here or there to that end of the street. It was about this high," Garcia said.

The pothole-filled streets are a reminder of what heavy rains can leave behind.

But a $2 million grant from the Texas General Land Office may be bringing the relief Garcia and his neighbors have been longing for.

"This money is going to reconstruct or rehabilitate the road systems that's out there," Director of Grants and Strategic Development Michael Elizalde said.

Elizalde says North Holland Avenue—between Business 83 and the Frontage Road—along with Walsh Aveneue, Perez Street and 1st Street, are part of this $2 million renovation.

City officials said more than 6,500 people live in these areas.

"So this overlay is going to completely help that system and make it more resilient in the future," Elizalde said.

Construction is expected take about a year, work is projected to begin early next year.

For Garcia, it's a project he hopes will bring some peace of mind the next time the forecast calls for rain.

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