Edinburg suspect charged in stabbing incident that led to brief standoff

Noe Garza (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A man arrested after a brief standoff with authorities in rural Edinburg has been arraigned.

Noe Garza, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member. His bond was set at $5,000.

The standoff occurred Thursday, July 23, in the 10500 block of Hernandez Drive.

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Garza is accused of stabbing a female victim during a domestic disturbance. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office took Garza into custody without further incident after he briefly barricaded himself inside a home.

Garza remains in custody, according to Hidalgo County jail records.