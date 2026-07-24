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Edinburg suspect charged in stabbing incident that led to brief standoff

Edinburg suspect charged in stabbing incident that led to brief standoff
44 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 5:13 PM July 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Noe Garza (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A man arrested after a brief standoff with authorities in rural Edinburg has been arraigned.

Noe Garza, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member. His bond was set at $5,000.

The standoff occurred Thursday, July 23, in the 10500 block of Hernandez Drive.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg stabbing suspect taken into custody after brief standoff

Garza is accused of stabbing a female victim during a domestic disturbance. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office took Garza into custody without further incident after he briefly barricaded himself inside a home.

Garza remains in custody, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

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