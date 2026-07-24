Edinburg suspect charged in stabbing incident that led to brief standoff
A man arrested after a brief standoff with authorities in rural Edinburg has been arraigned.
Noe Garza, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member. His bond was set at $5,000.
The standoff occurred Thursday, July 23, in the 10500 block of Hernandez Drive.
RELATED STORY: Edinburg stabbing suspect taken into custody after brief standoff
Garza is accused of stabbing a female victim during a domestic disturbance. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office took Garza into custody without further incident after he briefly barricaded himself inside a home.
Garza remains in custody, according to Hidalgo County jail records.
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