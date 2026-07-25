Brownsville Metro receives new mobile security trailer

Brownsville Metro just received its first-ever mobile security trailer.

The trailer will be placed at bus stops near schools and in rural areas across the city. It is equipped with two cameras, a speaker and GPS. The cameras broadcast live video, allowing staff to monitor footage remotely in real time.

"We'll be able to see what's going on, so if somebody were to call us and say we're having an issue over here, we'll be able to look at it right away on our mobile device or at our desktop," B Metro Chief Safety Officer Juan Miguel Gonzalez said.

The trailer cost about $35,000 and was paid for through the Brownsville Municipal Court's Child Safety Program.

It will be out on routes in the next couple of weeks.