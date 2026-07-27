Lyford mayor announces passing of city commissioner

Lyford Mayor Pablo Morales announced the passing of City Commissioner Albert Cavazos.

Morales released a statement on Facebook announcing Cavazos's death.

"Commissioner Cavazos was a tireless advocate for our community and a fierce defender of the public good. He cared deeply about everyone he served and was always willing to lend a hand, no matter the need," Morales said.

Cavazos spent many years running the food pantry and had dedicated himself to protecting the community as a police officer.

"Albert loved life and gave everything he had to the people around him. His compassion, his generosity, and his commitment to service leave a legacy that will not be forgotten," Morales said.