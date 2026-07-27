Brownsville road closure on Norton Drive set to last until September

A road closure is scheduled in Brownsville as part of a Texas Department of Transportation bridge replacement project.

Starting Monday, July 27, Norton Drive will close to through traffic between Minnesota Avenue and Morningside Road. The closure is expected to last through Sept. 17.

Crews will be working on bridge replacement during that time. Detours will be in place for the duration of the project.

The city of Brownsville Department of Engineering and Public Works is asking drivers to follow posted detour signs and use caution when traveling through the area.

The city is also urging residents to avoid the work zone when possible to help reduce traffic and keep construction crews safe.