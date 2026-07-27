Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard visits Edinburg, honored with proclamation

Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard visited the city of Edinburg on Monday to discuss business ventures.

"I'm making friends. I thought we were just saying hello. I like their hello; it's really beautiful," Howard said.

During his visit, Howard stopped by Edinburg City Hall and was honored with a special proclamation declaring July 27 as Terrance Howard Day in the city of Edinburg.

"There's nothing greater than the hospitality of kind people. And what you guys have done, the genuine smiles, the exuberance, you can't buy that, you can't fake that," Howard said. "It's a very welcoming city."

Howard is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for major films including Hustle & Flow, Crash, Iron Man, The Best Man and Ray.