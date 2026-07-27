Brownsville suspect made a burger run before abandoning stolen car, police say

Photos courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department.

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a vehicle theft.

Police said the suspect went on a burger run in a stolen Kia Optima. The suspect forced entry into the vehicle, stole it and made a quick burger run before abandoning the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.