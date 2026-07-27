Edinburg National Night Out will feature backpack and school supply giveaway

The Edinburg Police Department is inviting the public to its 30th annual National Night Out.

The event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre St.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided while supplies last.

A car show, free carnival, petting zoo, and live music will be at the event.

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