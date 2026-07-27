Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard to begin training camp ahead of the 2026 regular season

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California on Monday afternoon to begin their annual training camp.

The team will hold its first press conference of camp tomorrow morning. Expected to talk is Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys' first open practice of training camp takes place on Wednesday.

Make sure to tune in to Channel 5 Sports this week for all the coverage of the Dallas Cowboys 2026 training camp from Oxnard, California.