Elsa man charged with animal cruelty after 15 dogs rescued from his property

A 22-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and charged with three counts of animal cruelty after police found dogs living in poor conditions on a property.

Gilbert Ivarra Jr. faces the charges following the discovery at a property on Ricky Crossland, according to the Elsa Police Department.

"These dogs were tied on leashes that they could barely move at all, and there was another one that was in a cage that was way too small for the dog," Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said. "The dog was in the cage, couldn't move, couldn't do anything. Some had water, some didn't."

Officers removed all 15 dogs from the property. They are now in the care of a community member.

McGinnis said the department takes all reports of animal abuse seriously.

"Animals can't speak for themselves. Animals can't call for help when they need it. So, I think, as the public, we always welcome the public to call so that we can check into these things," McGinnis said.

Channel 5 News learned the animal cruelty investigation started with a tip from the community.

Under Texas law, dogs living outdoors need a leash at least five times the length of the dog. They must also have access to food, shelter, and water.

Elsa resident Martha Torres said this was the first time she had heard of anyone having so many animals in those conditions.

"I don't know what those people are thinking, keeping those little animals locked up," Torres said.

Torres hopes others in the community speak up if they see an animal living in poor conditions.

"If we know someone is keeping dogs like this locked up, we should report them so this doesn't happen, so there's no animal abuse," Torres said.

Hidalgo County jail records show Ivarra was booked on Saturday and released on Sunday on a $15,000 bond.

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