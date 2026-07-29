Rattlesnake found inside Rio Grande City store prompts animal control warning

A rattlesnake turned up inside a store in Rio Grande City, and the local animal control department says more sightings could be coming as temperatures rise across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department found the snake inside the store Tractor Supply Co. on Monday. Animal control officer Lt. Daniel Treviño says the snakes are looking to escape the heat.

"Due to it being mating season, you see the males coming out a little bit more often, coming out into the sun a little bit more," Treviño said.

The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department wants people to know there could be more snakes in the coming months.

Rio Grande City resident Eduardo Marquez owns a ranch in the area and says summer brings the snakes out.

"They are out there everywhere, they are out there. It's pretty hard to control them," Marquez said.

Treviño says people can cover holes in walls and home foundations to keep snakes out. But if one gets inside, he says to keep your distance.

"Rattlesnakes will not actively chase somebody down. They are actually pretty scared of us, so maintain your distance and keep an eye on them until help arrives. Once they get there, they will take over," Treviño said.

Marquez says everyone should watch where they walk this time of year.

"Be vigilant out there. Right now is the time the snakes are out there, whether rattlesnakes or whatever they are; they are out there," Marquez said.

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