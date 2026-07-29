H-E-B dietitian shares tips on making healthy school lunches for your kids
In just a few weeks, kids will be back in class for the new school year.
We all want them to get off to a good start, and experts say that starts with healthy meals.
Joining us with more on how to ensure you’re making healthy school lunches for your children is H-E-B dietitian Joann Breaux.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV marketing student helping expand Roma Birding Center and Museum
-
Consumer Reports: Dish soaps do's and don'ts
-
Data center application withdrawn as Brownsville works on new policy
-
Shelter-in-place advisory lifted in Combes following expressway vehicle fire
-
Donna museum set to open 50-year-old time capsule
Sports Video
-
Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
-
Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Faces Pressure as Team Eyes Contract Extension
-
Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
-
Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
-
Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks