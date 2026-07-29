H-E-B dietitian shares tips on making healthy school lunches for your kids

In just a few weeks, kids will be back in class for the new school year.

We all want them to get off to a good start, and experts say that starts with healthy meals.

Joining us with more on how to ensure you’re making healthy school lunches for your children is H-E-B dietitian Joann Breaux.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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