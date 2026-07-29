Harlingen seeks public input on proposed indoor rec center plan

Harlingen wants to hear from residents about a possible new indoor recreation center, and the deadline is Wednesday night.

The city plans to build the facility at the Wilson Sports Complex. It would include a multi-purpose gym, exercise room, and indoor track.

"It's important that all participants within the city, within the district, just get involved,” Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Juan Mendiola said. “Give us your input. What do you want to see in the indoor recreation center? An indoor gym? An indoor track? Basically, this feedback will help us design the actual layout.”

The city expects to find out in January whether it will receive a state grant to help pay for the project.

A link to the survey is available online.