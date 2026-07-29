Donna museum set to open 50-year-old time capsule

A museum in Donna will open a 50-year-old time capsule this Friday.

The capsule was sealed in 1976, when the United States was celebrating its 200th birthday.

Officials will open it at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Donna Fletcher Museum, located at 129 S 8th St.

Donna Historical Museum Director Elvira De La Garza Tovar said opening the capsule means a lot to her.

"I graduated that year, so when I saw it for the first time at the museum, that's when I started doing research along with some of my friends who helped me out to get some information," Tovar said.

The museum will also collect items from the public for a new time capsule to be opened in another 50 years.