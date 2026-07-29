Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud faces pressure as team eyes contract extension

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is heading into the season under pressure after a rough postseason and the team's general manager is speaking out about his future with the franchise.

Stroud threw five interceptions in the postseason, four of them coming in the divisional round against the New England Patriots. The Texans picked up his fifth-year option for 2027, putting him in a prove-it situation for this season and next.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio addressed Stroud's status at the team's opening press conference, saying he's confident in the quarterback's work ethic and that a contract extension is possible.

"Yeah he had a really good offseason, probably the best offseason he's ever had since he's been here," Caserio said. "He's had a good attitude, he's been consistent, he has the right mindset. I say we've definitely had productive conversations over the course of this spring so there's a possibility that something can come to fruition so we'll work through it and see what happens."

There's also positive news on the injury front. Wide receiver Tank Dell, who suffered a left leg injury in December 2024, is at training camp but doing separate individual workouts.

Caserio said Dell still needs to clear certain benchmarks before joining team practices.

"He probably got another week or so of work until we actually see him on the practice field," Caserio said. "But credit to him, credit to a lot of people in the organization. The reason we're kind of keeping him alive and keeping off the list is because it enables him to participate in some drills or activities that you otherwise wouldn't be able to participate if you're on a reserved list or active pup list."