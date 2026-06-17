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Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Heat advisory to go into effect this afternoon

Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Heat advisory to go into effect this afternoon
5 hours 48 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 11:30 AM June 17, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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