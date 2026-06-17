Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Heat advisory to go into effect this afternoon
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More News
News Video
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Harlingen sports complex getting $110K upgrade with new trail and courts
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Brownsville Girl Scout member working to certify therapy dog for local veteran
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Weslaco homeowners say expanded ditch made backyard flooding worse
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3 people dead, suspect in custody following Alton police chase
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Cameron County tax break for Saronic Technologies linked to job creation
Sports Video
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UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...
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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
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FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
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Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen
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Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win...