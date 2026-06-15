Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston

The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as fans packed the city’s Fan Fest to watch a Group E matchup featuring four time World Cup champion Germany against World Cup newcomer Curaçao.

Thousands gathered dressed in Germany’s colors black, red, and gold creating an energetic atmosphere for Houston’s first World Cup watch party of the tournament.

The Houston Fan Fest will remain open through July 19 and is free for the public to attend. Fans can gather to watch matches from around the world while enjoying food, entertainment, and the unique atmosphere that comes with the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

“We’re here to see Germany and hopefully see a win,” said Houston resident Mary De Jesus.

For many fans, the match carried a personal connection.

“Just enjoying the game,” said Joaquin Roque. “I’m pushing for Germany because I’m German and my son is German. He’s going to be watching this game.”

Germany gave supporters plenty to cheer about early, but the celebration was interrupted about 20 minutes into the match when severe weather moved into the area. Fan Fest organizers ordered attendees to evacuate the venue as a precaution.

“I was disappointed because I wanted to be here for the goals,” said Robin Duffy, a Germany supporter visiting from England.

As fans exited, many learned that Curaçao had scored its first ever World Cup goal, a historic moment for the tournament debutants.

Following the weather delay, spectators were allowed back into the Fan Fest and were treated to a dominant performance from Germany. The four-time champions controlled the match and strengthened their position in the group stage as they pursue a fifth World Cup title.

“Decent game. I think it’s going to end up like 5 or 6-1,” Duffy said during the second half.

For Houston resident Kale Schaefer, seeing Germany play close to home was a special experience.

“My whole dad’s side of the family is from Germany, so it’s really cool seeing them come play over here,” Schaefer said.