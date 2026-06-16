Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations

The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso ISD coaches and extended the school's probation following a state executive committee meeting Monday over athletic program violations.

Boys basketball head coach Raul Rivera, boys soccer head coach Damian Magallan, girls soccer head coach Eric Garcia and former athletic director and boys cross country and track coach Ivan Gonzalez each received a public reprimand and two years of probation.

Progreso High School was already serving a two-year probation from rule violations in 2025. The UIL added two more years, extending the school's total probation to three years when combined with the one year remaining from last year's ruling.

The violations centered on three student-athletes. Two competed without a Previous Athletic Participation Form on file and a third was misclassified due to a clerical error in 2022.