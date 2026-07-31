Hidalgo County to build $1.5 million health and wellness center in Palmview

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is planning to build a $1.5 million health and wellness center in Palmview.

The 30,000-square-foot building will go up on North Moorefield Road near the expressway in western Hidalgo County. Construction is scheduled to start later this year and wrap up in March 2027.

Once built, the center will be free and open to the public.

Renderings shared with Channel 5 News show the floor plan includes indoor batting cages, a cardio room, a basketball court, and a dance studio.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said the center takes a family-focused approach.

"We are trying to focus on our children not having issues with health problems because we are creating a healthy environment where they can come and exercise," Commissioner Villarreal said.

The $1.5 million project is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

"We use federal funding, so that was a big help. Had it not been for that, I would not have been able to do this building," Villarreal said. "We can find extra resources to help the community."

Precinct 3 also plans to create fitness and wellness programs. The goal is to encourage healthy habits both at the center and at home

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 resident Hector Lopez said the center will benefit more than just physical health.

"We got to keep them busy because there is a lot of bad influence. People are vaping or smoking early. This wellness center will help keep them away from that," Lopez said.

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