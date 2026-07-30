San Benito to host inaugural conjunto music festival in November

The Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum recently announced its inaugural festival, marking the first event of its kind since the museum opened 25 years ago.

"There's a lot of music history in San Benito, the birthplace of Freddy Fender, the birthplace of Charley Crocket," museum executive officer Joe Avila said. "This is the birthplace of conjunto music, and why not have a festival?"

The two-day festival is set for Nov. 20 and 21, 2026, at Stookey Park in San Benito. It will feature female conjunto artists and living legends.

Admission is $10 per day.

Money raised at the festival will go toward operating costs for the museum and educational programs throughout the year.