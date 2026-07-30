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Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s

Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
2 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 8:56 AM July 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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