Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
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More News
News Video
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Valley construction leaders call for immigration reform following ICE raids
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Pharr Fire Department implements new program for vulnerable patients
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Brownsville health clinic opens free care closet for patients
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UTRGV marketing student helping expand Roma Birding Center and Museum
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Consumer Reports: Dish soaps do's and don'ts
Sports Video
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Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
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Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Faces Pressure as Team Eyes Contract Extension
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Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
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Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
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Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks