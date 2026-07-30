Brownsville health clinic opens free care closet for patients

A Brownsville health clinic is helping patients beyond their medical needs.

New Horizon Health Center opened a free clothing and shoe closet about three months ago. It comes after staff surveyed more than 3,000 patients about the challenges they face.

The center found that access to clothing was one of the patients' biggest needs.

"To address this barrier, that's why we decided to implement this New Horizon Care Closet where our patients can come and get anything they need to continue with their life," Social Services Case Manager Yarely Carrillo said.

The closet has items for men, women and children. It is currently open only to patients, but staff said they hope to expand it to the entire community as more donations come in.