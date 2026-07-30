Valley construction leaders call for immigration reform following ICE raids
The South Texas Builders Association and community leaders gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at construction sites.
"We have a problem here in the community caused by the immigration raids affecting our local economy and the dignity of our community," President of Government Relations Benny Melendez said.
RELATED STORY: South Texas Republican builders warn of voter backlash in November if aggressive ICE tactics continue
The association is calling for immigration reform that includes work permits for vetted immigrants who contribute to the Rio Grande Valley's economy.
People in attendance signed a petition to be delivered to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
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