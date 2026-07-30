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Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment complex

Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment complex
3 hours 26 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 11:57 AM July 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo courtesy of the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Northstar Apartments.

Willacy County dispatch received a report from the Kingsville Police Department that at around 9:30 a.m., a man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand at a hospital in Kingsville.

Deputies located and processed the scene, and officials say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

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