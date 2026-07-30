Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment complex
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Northstar Apartments.
Willacy County dispatch received a report from the Kingsville Police Department that at around 9:30 a.m., a man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand at a hospital in Kingsville.
Deputies located and processed the scene, and officials say there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Alligator removal in Los Fresnos prompts safety tips for pool owners
-
City of Palmview to tackle flooding with detention pond project
-
Valley construction leaders call for immigration reform following ICE raids
-
Pharr Fire Department implements new program for vulnerable patients
-
Brownsville health clinic opens free care closet for patients
Sports Video
-
Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
-
Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Faces Pressure as Team Eyes Contract Extension
-
Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
-
Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
-
Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks