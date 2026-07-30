Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment complex

Photo courtesy of the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Northstar Apartments.

Willacy County dispatch received a report from the Kingsville Police Department that at around 9:30 a.m., a man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand at a hospital in Kingsville.

Deputies located and processed the scene, and officials say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.