Gov. Abbott heads to Mission to unveil next phase of ‘Keep Texas Affordable’ agenda

KRGV file photo.

Gov. Greg Abbott is announcing the next phase of his Keep Texas Affordable agenda in Mission, focusing on lowering health care costs for Texans.

The governor plans to meet with families at a pharmacy on Thursday to hear how high drug costs affect their household budgets.

Abbott plans to cap monthly co-pays at $25 for inhalers and epinephrine, saving Texans at least $120 a year on inhalers and at least $650 a year on epinephrine.

Abbott also plans to create what he calls an Essential Benefits Health Insurance Plan. The plan would allow Texas employers to offer a more affordable insurance option that covers essential healthcare needs.

Under the new plan, premiums could fall by nearly 20 percent, saving Texas families nearly $1,150 and small businesses more than $3,400 per year per employee.

Abbott already rolled out a new policy initiative aimed at lowering health care costs for Texans. Last week, he announced the first phase of his Keep Texas Affordable agenda in Houston, focused on lowering housing and auto insurance costs.

These proposals build on Abbott's 5-Point Property Tax Relief Plan, which could save the average Texas homeowner more than $3,000 a year.